Heifer Launches Tractor Mechanisation Hub in Nasarawa – THISDAYLIVE

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Heifer International yesterday launched a tractor mechanisation hub at Gunki in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasararwa State.

Launching the tractor mechanisation hub, Nigeria Country Managing Director of the Heifer International, Dr. Nneka Enwonwu, said that the hub is to facilitate linkages between small holder farmers with mechanised service providers.

Enwonwu said that the tractor mechanisation hub is to basically help farmers access to tractors.

She said: “We don’t have enough tractors in Nigeria. For all the farmers in Nigeria, we have less than 3,000 tractors. Whereas, we need over 50,000 to be able to service Nigeria. As a result of that, we started our tractor financing programme.

“Last year we financed over 100 tractors in Africa, 49 in Nigeria and the rest in our offices in Kenya and Uganda. It was during this period we realized that some of this challenges were not addressed.”

Enwonwu also said…