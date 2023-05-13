I Must Become President of Nigeria, If Not Today, Tomorrow – THISDAYLIVE

‘Anyone who thinks I’m in transit is wasting his time… I am not in a hurry to become the president, but I know it must happen’

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Labour Party’s candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi declared yesterday that he must become Nigeria’s president, notwithstanding the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress as President-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

After Tinubu was declared winner of the poll with 8,794,726 votes, Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) filed petitions at the Presidential Election Tribunal, challenging the declaration and asking to be declared winners.

Speaking during the unveiling of a book, ‘Peter Obi: many voices, one perspective’ in Awka, Anambra State, Obi expressed optimism about still becoming President and declared that he was not in a hurry to achieve the dream.

The LP Presidential candidate…