Microsoft Celebrates Game Creators in Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, S/Africa – THISDAYLIVE

Bennett Oghifo

Microsoft, through its Africa Transformation Office (ATO), has announced its planned Xbox Game Studios Game Camp Africa, a two-day conference to recognise and celebrate all game creators across more than 50 diverse countries and regions, including Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya and South Africa.

A statement by ATO said the conference will run from July 15th – 16th, 2023, and is open for applications, stating that “With soaring interest from African youth, the gaming industry is set to grow exponentially across the continent, as more people get connected to the internet.”

According to the 2021 GSMA mobile economy report, 303 million people, about 28% of the population in sub-Saharan Africa, are connected to mobile internet, a number that is set to grow to 474 million by 2025, offering many more opportunities for gaming and local creators to grow and develop in the market.

A report commissioned by Newzoo shows that the number of…