NANTAP Begs President-elect, Tinubu, to Create Ministry of Culture and Tourism – THISDAYLIVE

National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) has called on President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to create a separate Ministry of Culture and Tourism as he takes over the mantle of leadership in Nigeria, come May 29, 2023.

The association in a letter signed by its National President, Israel Eboh, sent to the President-elect titled: ‘Positioning The Creative Industry As An Economic Mainstay In Nigeria – The Need For A Stand-Alone Ministry For Culture And Tourism, said the President-elect is going to face enormous challenges which he said, “requires a leader who will be bold, daring, and innovative, with ideas and actions planned and built on the desire to develop and grow alternative industries and sectors that will grow the economy, create employment and reduce youth restiveness.”

“Your Excellency, one of such industry is the creative industry. The Nigerian creative industry has grown in leaps and bounds in the last…