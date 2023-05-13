Nigeria Not Seeking Another $800m World Bank Loan  – THISDAYLIVE

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The federal government has clarified that it was not seeking another $800 million loan from the World Bank to cushion the impact of the impending removal of petroleum subsidy on vulnerable Nigerians.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zaniab Ahmed who gave the clarification in a statement Saturday, said her attention had been drawn to newspaper reports suggesting that the federal government was seeking new loans to cushion the effect of the pending fuel subsidy removal, describing the news reports as incorrect.

Thursday’s letter by President Muhammadu Buhari requesting “the Senate to kindly approve an ‘additional’ loan facility to the tune of USD8OO million to be secured from the World Bank for the National Social Safety Net Programme” had triggered outrage from many Nigerians who interpreted the request to mean a fresh $800 million, different from the one already reportedly secured by…