NUJ Urges FG to Investigate Alleged Discrimination Against Igbos in Sudan Evacuation – THISDAYLIVE

The federal government has been called upon to ensure a thorough investigation of the alleged discrimination against Igbos at the onset of the evacuation of Nigerians fleeing the ongoing violence in Sudan.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia State Council made the call in a communique issued after its monthly congress of April, during which it “exhaustively deliberated” on local and national issues.

Igbos among the panic-stricken Nigerians fleeing Sudan were said to have been asked by Nigerian embassy officials to disembark from a bus taking them and their fellow country men and women across the border to Egypt.

Though the federal government has admitted the incident after initial denials, the Abia NUJ said that the matter should not be swept under the carpet.

In the 11-point communique endorsed by the State Council Chairman, Victor Ndukwe and Secretary, Adaeze Ralph Igbokwe, the Abia NUJ said that federal government should verify the incident, redress the…