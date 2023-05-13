Okowa, Oborevwori, Oritsejafor, Amuka  Pay Tribute to Oldest Monarch in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor as well as the Archbishop of Bendel Province/Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Ughelli, Most Rev. Cyril Odutemu, yesterday, paid glowing tributes to the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom,His Royal Majesty, Richard Layeguen, Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro I, who joined his ancestors recently at the age of 106 years.

Until he joined his ancestors on February 19th this year, the monarch was the oldest royal father in the country who had the rare combination of longevity in health, body and mind. He read without using eye glasses and dentition was intact until he left the world.

The trio spoke at an Open Air Interdenominational Service held in honour of the departed monarch at Ogoni-Olomu Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area.

Governor Okowa said, “I give glory to God and not to mourn over the death of our…