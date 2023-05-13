Seplat Energy Asks Appeal Court to Set Aside Ex Parte Order Suspending Nine of Its Officials – THISDAYLIVE

*Says lower court lacks jurisdiction; order contradicts CAMA process for removing directors

Bennett Oghifo

Indigenous energy company, Seplat Energy Plc, has asked the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, to set aside the judgement of Justice I. E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja which on Thursday granted an ex parte interim order suspending nine of its officials, pending the determination of a motion on notice.

The suspended officials are Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Seplat Energy; Basil Omiyi, Board Chairman; Emma Fitzgerald, Charles Okeahalam, Fabian Ajogwu, Rabiu Bello, Bashirat Odenewu, independent non-executive directors; Edith Onwuchekwa, Company Secretary; and Samuel Ezeugwuorie, Chief Operating Officer.

Justice Ekwo had in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/626/2023 instituted by Juliet Gbaka and two others against Seplat Energy Plc and 13 others granted ex parte Interim orders which restrained the Board Chairman, the named Independent…