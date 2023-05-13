Telcos Move to Disconnect Banks over N120bn USSD Debt – THISDAYLIVE

Emma Okonji

Telecom Operators, under the platform of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), yesterday warned that they have endured beyond limits the lingering Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) debt owed them by banks and that they were prepared to disconnect all bank customers currently using the platform anytime soon.

According to ALTON, the debt has over the years risen to N120 billion.

ALTON, in a statement released and signed by its chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, said the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telecoms industry regulator, has granted an approval for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to disconnect Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) if they fail to pay the debt owed to operators for the USSD debt which amounts to over N120 billion.

According to the statement, “The approval was granted because despite multiparty stakeholder efforts to resolve the situation and prevent any impact on…