THE LAW, THE POWERFUL AND THE WEAK – THISDAYLIVE

Oludayo Tade writes that we must ensure that the weak are protected against the strong

Obinna Obeta, Ike Ekweremadu and Beatrice Ekweremadu, you have each been convicted of conspiracy to commit an offence of human trafficking. You brought a young man to London to exploit him. The exploitation was the proposed donation of a kidney in return for a reward, the reward being money and a chance to work in the United Kingdom. (Sentencing Remarks of Mr Justice Johnson Central Criminal Court, 5 May 2023)

The conviction of Nigeria’s former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice Ekweremadu and Obinna Obeta in London over conspiracy to commit an offence of human trafficking (organ trafficking) has elicited reactions from individuals, social-political groups and religious organisations. But there is nothing that they have said that Mr Justice Johnson of the Central Criminal Court didn’t capture in his sentencing remarks. The Justice expressed…