Abiodun Considers Setting up Anchor Borrowers Programme in Ogun – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State at the weekend promised to look into the possibility of setting up Anchor Borrowers Programme in Ogun State in order to boost crop production and ensure food security.

Abiodun, also, disclosed that the Arab Republic of Egypt, under its food security plan, had shown interest in the agro processing zone located in the Gateway International Agro Cargo Airport, along Iperu-Ilishan Remo Road in the state.

He gave this disclosure during an interactive session with the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Ogun State chapter, in Abeokuta, at the weekend.

On the request by the Ogun AFAN that the state government should help members secure grants either from the Central Bank of Nigeria, Abiodun urged the association to keep their ears to the ground, promising that as soon as his administration gets wind of such opportunity, it will take full advantage of it.

He said: “There…