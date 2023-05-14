Anambra Arrests Nursing Mothers for Brutalising House-help – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Government has arrested a nursing mothers, Mrs Chinyere Ifesinachi for allegedly brutalising her house help.

Ifesinachi was arrested in Nnewi on the order of the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo.

Ifesinachi’s house-help, Idinmachukwu was sent within the week on an errand for her madam, while carrying swollen eyes, with scars all over her body.

A concerned resident demanded justice for the house help in a viral video. She stated in the video that she does not go to school, and has been subjected to inhuman treatment for every action of hers.

She stated that she was brutalised by her madam for mistakenly dropping one of her madam’s twins, who she was taking care of.

Media aide to Anambra State commissioner for women’s affairs and children’s welfare, Chidinma Ikeanyionwu stated that upon her arrest, the abuser, Ifesinachi claimed that her actions were the…