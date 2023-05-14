Another Batch of 125 Nigerians Arrive in Abuja, Number of Evacuees Hits 2,371 – THISDAYLIVE

* Universities pledge to absorb returnee students

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A total of 125 Nigerians fleeing the war in Sudan have arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

This is coming as some universities have pledged to support Nigerian students evacuated from war-torn Sudan.

The evacuees arrived yesterday at 12.49 pm on a Tarco B737-300 aircraft from Port Sudan. The latest arrival brings the total number of evacuated Nigerians from Sudan to 2,371.

Upon arrival, the returnees were processed by immigration officials, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons.

On May 3, after nearly two weeks of assurances by the federal government, the first batch of Nigerians fleeing Sudan arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Air Peace flight carrying over 270 Nigerian students from the Aswan Airport in Egypt first landed at the…