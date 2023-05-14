APC Begins Review of Zoning This Week, But Tinubu Stands in Queue With Akpabio – THISDAYLIVE

*Moves to compensate North-central*Abbas, Kalu urge Sanwo-Olu to reach out to govs, other aspirants

*Yari writes senators-elect, insists on contesting for Senate presidency

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Segun James in Lagos

Following the protests over the zoning of the National Assembly leadership positions by the All Progressives Congress (APC), which ceded two slots to the North-west geopolitical zone and none to the North-central, the party may kick off the process of reviewing the zoning arrangements this week, THISDAY has learnt.

THISDAY gathered that while the President-elect, Bola Tinubu has stood in solidarity with the APC’s preferred choice of candidate for the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the ruli party is making moves to compensate the North-central geopolitical zone.

This is coming as the party’s anointed candidate for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and…