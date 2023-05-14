DA Presidential Candidate Moves against Tinubu’s Inauguration, Calls for Cancellation of General Election – THISDAYLIVE

*Accuses Buhari of influencing voting pattern

*Seeks prosecution of INEC chair, Prof Yakubu for alleged sabotage

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Barely 16 days to the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Democratic Alternative Party has urged Nigerians to rise against the inauguration, alleging that the process that produced Tinubu was characterized by a lot of irregularities and fraud.

The call is coming few hours as a Federal High Court set to hear a case by some Abuja voters seeking to stop Tinubu’s Inauguration for not scoring 25% of votes cast in the FCT in line with Section 134 of the Constitution.

Presidential candidate of the DA-Democratic Alternative Party (DA), Mr Victor Vishnay, who made the call during a press briefing in Abuja on Saturday, besides, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to cancel the 2023 polls on grounds that it did not meet acceptable international standards.

“I enjoin Nigerians to call on the…