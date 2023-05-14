Despite APC Zoning, N’west Coalition Insists on Yari As Senate President – THISDAYLIVE

say Party, Tinubu Must Reconsider Action

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Various groups in the North-west geopolitical zone under the aegis of

Northern Business Roundtable have insisted that their zone must produce the next Senate President.

The groups demanded the reversal of the zoning arrangements released by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

They maintained that the APC must respect their position on the matter or risk open rebellion of their members in the Senate during the election and inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

The North-west coalition group said the position should go to Senator-elect Abdulaziz Yari.

The National Coordinator of the Peoples Support Group, Hajia Larai Kolo, spoke on behalf of the Northern Business Roundtable at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday.

The North-west group expressed surprise over the zoning arrangements for the 10th National…