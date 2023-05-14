FG Spends Over N1 Million on Inmate Annually – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, has revealed that the federal government spends over N1million annually to feed each of the inmates kept in custodial facilities across the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of a 20-bed COVID-19 Crisis Intervention Fund Hospital and Equipment at the Maximum Security Custodial Centre Port Harcourt, Rivers State yesterday, Aregbesola lamented that the challenges of running correctional services were enormous, with huge demands for infrastructure, equipment and maintaining the welfare of inmates.

He, however, assured that the federal government has provided a long term solution to the challenge of running the centres, while revealing that the government at the centre spends N1,065,790 on maintaining each inmate per annum.

The minister reiterated his earlier announcement that the government will stop feeding inmates who are state offenders by the end of the year.

He restated the…