I Will Be President by God’s Grace, Obi Clarifies – THISDAYLIVE

Ejiofor Alikea

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last general election, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday said he would be the president of Nigeria by the grace of God.

Obi made the clarification contrary to reports credited to him, which gave the impression that he must be Nigeria’s president now.

Speaking in Awka on Friday, during the third and final unveiling of a book written in his honour titled, ‘Peter Obi: Many Voices, One Perspective,’ Obi had stated that he was more concerned about the process that brought leaders to office, and not who the leader was.

In a clarification provided yesterday, Obi expressed optimism that he would become the President of Nigeria by God’s grace.

The former governor of Anambra State added that he is not struggling to free Nigeria from bad leadership for the elite alone, but for every Nigerian.

He said: “For three years, I was in court in Anambra to reclaim my mandate, just to challenge the…