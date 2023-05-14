IG Orders Arrest of Fela’s Son, Seun, for Assaulting Policeman – THISDAYLIVE

*He attempted to kill me and my family, alleges musician

Kingsley Nweze in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Baba, last night, ordered the arrest of Afrobeat Singer, Seun Kuti for assaulting a police officer.

A statement issued by the Force Headquarters said the musician was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform.

But in a social media post, the musician alleged that the police officer attempted to kill him and his family.

However, the statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IG ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, to arrest the Afrobeat singer.

The IG also ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.

The IG said acts of contempt and disdain for symbols of authority would not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes…