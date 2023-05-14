NIGERIA AND HOPE 2023     – THISDAYLIVE

Charles Iyore writes that those in governance must advance the public good of the people

John Oakenfold described Nigeria to me in 1983, as a sleeping giant, saying she has all it takes to be great, but will not wake up to action. Waking up, is a simple action of living organisms and opens up the opportunities of a new day. In short, that waking up, renews the hope of the day. Every day you do not rise, is a wasted day.

Those who do not rise early, or are groggy when they do, may have been sedated. What then has sedated Nigeria over 62 years and made her unable to rise and shine?

Again is it also possible, that Africa remains sedated because the cock (Nigeria) has not crowed, to set the dawn?

My take is that our sedation are the many control freaks who refuse to allow the very well designed administrative structures to optimize in performance. With all unit leaders trying to carve out fiefdoms, movement as a nation, has become…