Sharia Law Won’t Be Incorporated into Traffic Regulations – THISDAYLIVE

* Recalls Bauchi sector commander

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that Sharia law will not be introduced in the enforcement of traffic regulations.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Corps Spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC also disclosed that its sector commander for Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi has been recalled to Abuja.

Abdullahi had on Thursday called for the application of Sharia law to prosecute traffic offenders to stem road crashes in the country.

However, the corps explained that it is neither a religious nor sectional organisation, but a federal Government agency established with a mandate that is guided by the provisions of an establishment Act.

The Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, has recalled with immediate effect, the Sector Commander to the National Headquarters Abuja, for necessary administrative action for breaching the FRSC regulations and the Standard Operating Procedures.

