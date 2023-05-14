Three Million Girls Benefit from W’Bank Assisted Project – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Not less than three million girls have benefitted from the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), a World Bank Assisted Project in promoting education and its opportunities for adolescent girls aged between 10 and 20.

This was disclosed by the national project coordinator of AGILE, Amina Haruna at the national flag-off of the programme titled “Madubi,” a Hausa word which means ‘mirror.’ and said it is aimed at advocating the importance of girl child education in Nigeria.

She said the programme, currently being run in seven states – Borno, Ekiti, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi and Plateau States is aimed at encouraging young girls to properly choose their destinies in which education serves as proper foundation.

She also called for the enrollment of more female teachers in schools, noting that this would attract more girls, noting that other communities would soon join to create opportunities for…