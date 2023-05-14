UNLOCKING THE HIDDEN WEALTH IN NIGERIA’S ARCHIVAL MATERIALS – THISDAYLIVE

SOFT FINANCE

How many Nigerians know that an old Northern Nigeria postage stamp sells for as much as $63,250.00 (about N47 million)? Or that there has been a hunt for a 1975 one kobo coin with the asking price of one million Naira in the coin market? How many people are aware that Nigeria’s rich history makes its archival materials one of the most hunted across the world; yet because we know little about our history, our treasures are taken away daily without us knowing their value?

In the last 10 years, the founder and Director-General of the Centre for Research, Information and Media Development (CRIMMD), has been running the first Private Archival/Museum of Nigerian History with over 45, 000 photos and many artefacts and memorabilia, including Nigerian currencies dating back to 1910, magazines from the 1920s; newspapers and books and classified documents and reports, Nigeria postage stamps from 1900, books on the Nigeria Civil war; biographies of…