10th N’Assembly Leadership Positions:  N’central Govs Call for Reconsideration of APC Zoning, to Meet With Tinubu – THISDAYLIVE

* Zone’s senators, Reps-elect insist on Deputy Senate President, Speaker

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Governors of the North-central geopolitical zone on Monday in Abuja, rejected the zoning arrangements announced by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly.

The chief executives of the states in the region took the position after hours of deliberations on the issue at a meeting of their caucus in Abuja which ended late.

The governors from the region represented by Governors Yahaya Bello and Abdulfatai Abdulrazaq, had earlier at a meeting penultimate week, endorsed the position of the senators-elect on the issue.

The states’ chief executives at another forum on Monday after the announcement of the leadership positions’ zoning arrangements by the APC, maintained that they were in full support of the positions of the elected senators from the region that had been endorsed by the…