25 Winners from LGAs Begin Delta Headmasters’ Cup Zonal  Playoffs  – THISDAYLIVE

The Zonal elimination of the Zenith Bank sponsored Delta State Headmasters’ Cup Football Competition starts today in various centres across the state.

Winners of the preliminaries from all the 25 Local Government Areas in the state are expected to be on parade from today.

The young lads will be vying for honours to book a place in the quarterfinal stage of the competition scheduled to end on Friday May 19in Asaba.

In some of the preliminary results, Ozoma-Ukwu Primary School defeated Isselegu Primary School 4-2 to emerge representatives of Ndokwa East Local Government Area while in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Iwreko Primary School was 3-0 better than Destiny Primary School just as Okpolo Primary School, Enweh, was ruthless by whipping Emo -Ode Primary School, Irri, 6-0 to emerge victorious in Isoko South,

In Burutu Local Government Area, Ekpebiwe Primary School, Ogulagha, fought hard to pip Egobiri Primary School , Egodor 4- 3 to…