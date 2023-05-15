Akpabio Reaches Out to Aggrieved Senators-elect – THISDAYLIVE

* Pledges 10th NASS will pursue pro-business legislations

*Sanwo-Olu backs Akpabio, Jibrin

*Receives senators-elect in Lagos, urges inclusion in choice of presiding officers

The Senator-elect representing Akwa Ibom North-west and the nominee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the position of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, disclosed that he has commenced extensive reconciliatory move as well as an enlightenment campaign to pacify aggrieved lawmakers, following the decision of the party

The former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, who said this during an interactive session with journalists in Lagos, also vowed that if elected the Senate President, the 10th Assembly under his leadership would pursue pro-business legislations in order to create more conducive environment for businesses to thrive so as to support the ailing economy.

Also yesterday, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, pitched…