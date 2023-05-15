As Akeredolu Kicks against APC’s Zoning Formula for 10th N’Assembly… – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David writes that Ondo state Governor and Chairman of Soutern Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, described last week’s zoning arrangement released by the leadership of his party, the All Progressives Congress, for the presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly as brazenly unjust and skewed.

he APC leadership last Monday officially confirmed the endorsement of a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godwill Akpabio, (from Akwa Ibom State in South-south) for Senate President, and Tajudeen Abbas (from Kaduna State in North-west) for Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Announcing the zoning formula, after an NWC meeting in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, also confirmed the endorsement of Senator Barau Jubrin (North-west) as Deputy Senate President, and Ben Kalu (South-east) as Deputy Speaker of the House.

However, the zoning formula has caused so much discontent among political stakeholders and…