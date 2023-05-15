Bello Wins Global Excellence ‘Governor of the Year’ Award – THISDAYLIVE

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has won the Governor of the Year award at the 2023 edition of Global Excellence Awards.

The committee on the awards said Governor Bello was singled out for the award in recognition of his achievements in the growth and development of Kogi State, which had been corroborated by respected national and international organisations, including his unrelenting commitment to human capital development, empowerment, and infrastructure growth in the education and health sectors of the state’s economy.

“The commissioning of impactful and first-of-their-kind projects in the state by President Muhammadu Buhari was an eye opener to the extent of development in Kogi State in seven years. On different occasions, the state had also consistently stood out from the crowd in the World Bank’s States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability program, among other first-time feats of the state under Governor Yahaya Bello,” the…