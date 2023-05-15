Betara Hails Hilda Baci for Breaking Guinness World Record – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

One of the top contenders for the speakership position of the incoming 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Betara Aliyu has hailed Hilda Baci for breaking the world record of the longest cooking period.

Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has surpassed the current Guinness World Record holder. With her feat, she’s poised to break the Guinness World Record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual” after hitting the 87 hours 50 minutes mark.

The restaurateur began the competition on Thursday after she turned on her cooker at 4pm and surpassed the current world record holder on Monday morning.

Taking to his twitter, Betara wrote: “The true Nigerian spirit is always seen in our passion, determination and quest to be positively outstanding in our fields of endeavors. I celebrate Hilda Baci for such courage to pick up the challenge to break the Guinness World Record for the longest…