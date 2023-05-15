Court Bars NYSC from Publishing Disclaimer against Enugu Gov-elect, Mbah – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, restrained the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and its Director, Corps Certification, Ibrahim Muhammad, from issuing, publishing or continued to issue, publish disclaimer to the effect that the NYSC certificate of national service, issued to the Governor-elect of Enugu State, Mr Peter Mbah, was not issued by the Corps.

The order was sequel to an ex parte application by Mbah filed on May 4, and argued by his lawyer, Emeka Ozoani (SAN).

According to Ozoani, the application was brought pursuant to Section 13(1) & (2) of the Federal High Court Act Cap F12, Vol. 6, Law of Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and Order 26 Rule 6(1) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019.

After hearing Mbah’s counsel, Justice Ekwo granted prayer one on the motion paper for “An order of interim injunction restraining the defendants and respondents whether by themselves, their…