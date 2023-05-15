FG Ends Evacuation of Stranded Nigerians from Sudan – THISDAYLIVE

*2,518 Nigerians airlifted

Olawale Ajimotokan and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government has ended the emergency evacuation exercise for stranded Nigerians fleeing the armed conflicts in Sudan.

The last batch of the stranded returnees, numbering 147, arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from Port Sudan over the weekend.

It brought the total number of Nigerian citizens evacuated from the north African country to 2,518 in 15 flights that were deployed between May 3rd and 13th.

The last batch of the returnees were received at the airport by the representative of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, who is also the Chairman of the Situation Room on the evacuation exercise.

Also present was the representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Janet Olisa, who is the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary as well as other senior government…