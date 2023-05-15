Malami, 36 States’ AGs, NBA to Agree on New Remuneration for Lawyers – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Worried by the harsh economic environment in the country, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Monday, inaugurated the Legal Practitioner’s Remuneration Committee to look into the remuneration of lawyers in the country.

The committee was inaugurated in conjunction with the attorneys general (AGs) of the 36 states of the federation and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Speaking at the occasion, Malami observed that finding a reasonable remuneration for legal services in Nigeria has been an issue of great controversy for legal practitioners, adding that: “It has, and is still eliciting heated intellectual and non-intellectual debates by various countervailing interests.”

According to the minister, despite the existence of a scale of charges for legal services in Nigeria, there have been repeated debates for and against its existence.

He stated that while some…