NEPAD Pledges Support for Dredging of Oguta Lake, Orashi River – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for African Development (AUDA-NEPAD) has expressed readiness to collaborate with the federal government and Imo state government in ensuring the realisation of the objectives of the dredging of Oguta Lake and Orashi River.

The Chief Executive Officer of AUDA-NEPAD, Gloria Akobundu, who described the project as innovative and timely, said the organisation was ready to offer necessary assistance in the area of mobilisation of funds and technical assistance to see that the dream of constructing the seaport was realised.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had last week flagged off the hypographic survey/dredging of sea route, stretching from Oguta Lake to Orashi River to Degema and the Atlantic Ocean.

The project which involves the clearance of the entire route was initiated by Governor Hope Uzodimma, as part of innovative efforts to open up the economic corridor in the…