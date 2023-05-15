Obaseki Launches Music Talent Contest to Discover, Groom Local Artistes – THISDAYLIVE

*Talent hunt named after outgoing CAN chair, Bishop Kure

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at the weekend, unveiled a music talent hunt named after the outgoing Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Edo State, Bishop Oyenude Kure, to discover and groom musical talents in the state.

Obaseki made the announcement at the thanksgiving service for the outgoing CAN chairman held at Evidence of the Gospel Church in Benin City.

The governor was accompanied by his wife, Betsy, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, among other top government functionaries.

He said, “The church is so connected to young people and young people in Nigeria have become the real creative engine for our continent. You turn on musical channels today, Nigerian artists are all over, particularly Christian artists. For this reason, today, we will sow the seed in Edo and begin…