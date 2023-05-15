Osinbajo Presides Over Special FEC Meeting – THISDAYLIVE

* To consider 37 memos

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over a special meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja.

The purpose of the unusual gathering, THISDAY gathered, is to ensure that the Buhari administration covers all necessary grounds before the expiration of its term and handover to the in-coming government on Monday, May 29, 2023.

The meeting holding at the Council Chambers is expected to consider a total of 37 memos from Monistries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Those attending the meeting include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd); Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The meeting is also being attended by several ministers and presidential aides.

