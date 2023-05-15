Oye  Defies Court Order, Convenes APGA NEC Meeting – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The embattled National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Ikechukwu Oye, reportedly held a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

On May 10, 2023, the Federal Capital Territory High Court 40 sitting in Bwari, Abuja, ordered Chief Oye to stop parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

Also, the court restrained him from holding any gatherings, meetings, congresses or convention in the name of APGA NEC or NWC, declaring such congress and convention as null and void, an order that he flouted by holding the NEC meeting.

But Oye, who was said to have presided over the NEC meeting in Awka, Anambra State, dismissed the insistence by parallel Chairman, Mr. Edozie Njoku, had no right to conduct the May 31st National Convention, contending that no court ruling forbids him from doing so.

He said: “As you can see this is APGA and this is APGA for real…