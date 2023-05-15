SERAP Urges World Bank to Suspend Disbursement of $800m Loan to FG – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the World Bank President, David Malpass, to use his good office to suspend any disbursement of the $800 million loan to the federal government and to request the incoming administration to provide satisfactory explanations for the loan.

SERAP also urged Malpass and the World Bank to reopen discussion on the reportedly approved $800 million loan with the incoming administration to clarify the details on the rationale and use of the loan because the term of office of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari ends in May 2023.

The federal government in April, had announced its plan to spend the $800 million loan as, “part of its subsidy palliatives measures.”

Also, last week, President Buhari had requested the Senate’s approval for $800 million loan to finance the National Social Safety Network Programme.

Though the federal government had clarified that it was not…