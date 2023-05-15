Student Lawyers Save 1,400 Awaiting Trial Inmates in Abuja, Nasarawa – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A civil society organization(CSO), the Network of University Legal Aid Institutions, (NULAI), said in Abuja yesterday that it had saved about 1, 400 pre-trial detention cases in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Keffi, Nasarawa State in five years.

The President of NULAI, Prof. Ernest Ojukwu (SAN), who stated this at an event in Abuja yesterday said 500 university students collaborated with NULAI to offer pro bono service.

The forum was organised by NULAI with the support of United States Department of State International Narcotics and Law Enforcement and Partners Global.

The project was on “Reforming Pretrial Detention in Nigeria (RPDN): Project Retrospective Outlook Close – out Session”

Ojukwu was represented by the Executive Director NULAI, Dr Mukhtar Nasiru.

He said that the project started in 2018 and had been impactful.

Ojukwu said: “There is no iota of doubt this is the most impactful…