SWIPHA Obtains WHO Product Prequalification – THISDAYLIVE

In what could be described as another first among many by the company, Swiss Pharma Nigeria Limited (SWIPHA), a subsidiary of Servier, a French multinational pharmaceutical company, has received WHO prequalification of Zinc Dispersible 20mg Tablet from the World Health Organization (WHO). SWIPHA is the first company in Africa to obtain WHO prequalification for Zinc Tablet.

According to the Managing Director of Swiss Pharma Nigeria Limited, Frederic Lieutaud, the WHO pre- qualification is a rigorous process that evaluates pharmaceutical products based on their quality, safety, and efficacy. This recognition is considered worldwide as a symbol of excellence in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

“We are thrilled to announce to the public that we have received World Health Organization prequalification of Zinc Dispersible 20mg Tablet on the 2nd day of May 2023. As many of you may know, our company has been dedicated to providing high-quality pharmaceutical…