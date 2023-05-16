Buhari Reappoints Ngige as Chairman Council of Legal Education – THISDAYLIVE

•NBA president, Maikyau, others make list

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Chief Emeka Ngige (SAN) as Chairman of the Council of Legal Education (CLE).

Aside from the 36 state Attorneys-General, the newly reconstituted council, which will be inaugurated at Abuja today, also has 17 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) nominees as members.

The members include NBA President, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau SAN; leading Evidence Law author, Mr. Sebastine Hon SAN; Mr. Paul Harris Adakole Ogbole SAN, and Mrs. Olufunmilayo Roberts.

Ngige disclosed the reappointment while addressing the valedictory meeting of Council of Legal Education held at the weekend at the Bwari Headquarters of Nigerian Law School

The reappointment is coming on the heels of a farewell dinner held in honour of members of the 2019-2023 council last weekend at Abuja. It would recalled that the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Chiroma SAN was also reappointed last December…