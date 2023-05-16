Defence Intelligence Chief Charges Military Attaches Posted to 25 Countries to Portray Nigeria Positively – THISDAYLIVE

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Intelligence (DIA), Maj Gen Samuel Adebayo, has charged deputy defence attaches posted to 25 countries to sustain a positive image of the country in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Deputy Defence Advisers/Attaches’ Finance Annual Conference in Abuja, Adebayo urged military attaches to ensure that their conduct and carriage projected Nigerian in good light.

He said the conference themed: “Contemporary Issues in Public Sector Accounting in Nigeria” was designed to brainstorm on extant financial regulations as well as the government’s defence policies essential for efficient rendition of accounting process without infringing on the defence security system.

“It is pertinent to state that this conference is geared towards promoting the defence attache system which is a veritable tool for DIA activities in support of ongoing engagements of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the…