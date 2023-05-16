Don’t Inaugurate Tinubu/Shettima Until Election Disputes are  Resolved – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

As the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima draw closer, more oppositions have continued to mount to it with the recent one coming from the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) United States of America (USA).

The association insisted that no swearing in should be held for the declared victors until all legal battles are settled from the presidential election tribunal, through Supreme Court, and up to Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), African Union (AU) and United Nations legal institutions.

Both Tinubu and Shettima of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission as president-elect and vice president-elect after the February 25 election. However, the that declaration is being challenged by both Abubakar Atiku (Peoples Democratic Party) and Peter Obi (Labour Party).

Atiku and Obi are not alone in the call for the election…