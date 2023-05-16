EFCC Re-arrests Mompha on Alleged N6bn Money Laundering – THISDAYLIVE

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday said the social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha (alias Mompha), charged with N6 billion money laundering had been re-arrested.

The EFCC counsel, Mr. Suleiman Suleiman, told an Ikeja Special Offences Court that the prosecution in collaboration with its international partners had secured the arrest of Mompha.

“The prosecution will like to bring to the knowledge of my lord that in collaboration with our international partners, we have been able to apprehend the defendant.

“We plan to take him into custody and to produce him before the court.

“The counsel for the defendant reached out to me seeking for an adjournment that he will be absent today in court,” Suleiman said.

Justice Mojisola Dada, thereafter, adjourned the case until July 3 for continuation of trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the court had on September 21, 2022 ordered the commencement of trial…