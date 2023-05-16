Emefiele Urges Banks, Telcos to Resolve USSD Dispute in Interest of Consumers – THISDAYLIVE

•Declares CBN’s determination to achieve 95% inclusion target by 2024

•Unveils SabiMoni, e-Learning platform to deepen financial inclusion

James Emejo in Abuja

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday said the current disagreement between telecoms firms and deposit money banks (DMBs) over non-payment for the provision of the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) transactions must be resolved in the overall interest of financial consumers.

This was just as the CBN governor launched the SabiMONI e-Learning Platform, a fully digital national e-learning portal that provides a knowledge base for financial literacy.

Speaking at the ceremony in Abuja, Emefiele expressed optimism that the dispute between the banks and telcos which had dragged on for over three years, would be amicably resolved especially through the instrumentality of the central bank.

Telecoms operators in Nigeria had last…