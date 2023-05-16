It’s Been Bumpy 8 Years, But We’ve Built Foundation for Prosperous Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

•Says nation’s electorate now maturing, advises elected officials to deliver or be shown way out

•Okonjo Iweala, Amina Mohammed, Saraki, David Greene, Elumelu, others task incoming govs on economy, good governance

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, reminisced about the last eight years of his administration, saying the journey has been rough, but his administration has laid the foundation for a prosperous Nigeria.

Buhari made the comments in his speech at a gathering of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) in Abuja, read by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

The president stated that the outcome of the 2023 general election was an indication that the electorate were fast maturing and democracy had come to stay. He warned elected officials that they only had the option of delivering on their promises or they would be shown the way out.

Similarly, prominent Nigerian and global leaders, who spoke yesterday…