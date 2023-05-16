Mamora Canvasses Ban on Foreign Goods Nigerians Can Produce Locally – THISDAYLIVE

* Says nation moving towards knowledge-based economy

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, has canvassed for a total ban on all foreign goods that Nigeria can produce locally.

The minister, who put forward the position on Tuesday while addressing a news conference at the State House, Abuja, also said the federal government had been working round the clock to upgrade the nation from a resource-driven to a knowledge-driven economy.

Mamora, who suggested the ban as part of ways to protect local production and inventions, regretted that most of the inventions by agencies under his ministry are lying fallow on shelves because there has been a drought of investors and investments.

The minister emphasised the need for Nigerians to be aware of the local inventions and desire them, and for investors to be willing to embrace the products and get them introduced to the consumers’ market.

His…