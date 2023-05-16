NGO Advocates Self-Regulation, Technology as Best Approach to Ending Fake News – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa (CGGEJA), has revealed that self-regulation is the key in curbing the disturbing trends and consequences of fake news in every society.

The CGGEJA said that since the use of technology has come to stay, fact-checking information on social media before further dissemination would help to mitigate the spread of fake news.

The Country Director of CGGEJA, Mr. John Mayaki, made this known in Abuja yesterday during a media dialogue with the theme “Balancing Ethics and Patriotism: The Obligations of Journalists to Their Country.”

Mayaki said that the timeliness of this programme has been buttressed by the fact that experts in journalism and related fields are beginning to get worried about the scourge of fake news.

He noted that the key points of the dialogue are centered on patriotism and how to identify fake news and help to fight it.

He reiterated that the country…