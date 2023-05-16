PTAD Has Addressed Challenges of Pensioners, Says Ejikeme – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, has said the directorate has addressed the challenges facing pensioners since its establishment about 10 years ago.

Speaking at a forum with pensioners and stakeholders in the North-West zone yesterday, in Kaduna, Ejikeme said, “PTAD’s determination to change the narrative as far as pension administration under the Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS) in Nigeria is concerned is irrevocable.”

She said the directorate has consistently been working hard to achieve positive and sustainable change in the DBS pension management.

The PTAD boss noted that in the past, the DBS was fraught with allegations of fraud, corruption and inefficiencies prior to the establishment of the directorate.

She said, since the establishment of the PTAD, the narrative has changed for the better.

Ejikeme said, “the processes and controls that have…