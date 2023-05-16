Senate Transmits Independent Candidacy Bill to Buhari for Assent  – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate has asked the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) to transmit a bill seeking to provide for independent candidacy in presidential, governorship, national and state assemblies and local government councils’ elections to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent in line with the provisions of the Authentication Act.

The proposed legislation is the constitution alteration bill No. 58.

The clerk was also directed to transmit to the president, constitution amendment bill No. 46, which seeks to include the presiding officers of the National Assembly in the membership of the National Security Council.

The two proposals were part of the constitution alteration bills transmitted to State Houses of Assembly for concurrence last year but not part of the 35 that secured the required approval of 24 out of 36 state assemblies.

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, in a motion during Tuesday’s plenary, informed his…