Tinubu’s Ergenekon – THISDAYLIVE

THE ALTERNATIVE

By Reno Omokri

When President Buhari said the opposition lost the last election because we were overconfident, he was not correct. He was almost accurate but not quite so.

We were not overconfident, so to speak. Rather, we had underestimated the political cunning of Bola Tinubu. I say we, because of the principle of collective responsibility, even though I personally had not underestimated him, and I urged my colleagues not to do so.

For a man to have run a very tight operation in Chicago in the early 1990s, when the US war on drugs still had its post-Reagan bite, he must know a thing or two about organisation.

And for him to have assembled the coalition of strange political bedfellows that unseated a popular incumbent President was an indication of his keen mobilisation skills.

And then again, to have calculated the attitude of the Muslim core North, so far ahead, towards his Muslim-Muslim ticket is a display of his…